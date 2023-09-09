0 0

Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has implored President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to rein in his spokesperson George Charamba and senior party official Chris Mutsvangwa whom he likens to barking dogs.

Mliswa says the two have potential to sour diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and her sister Zambia.

“Historical revisionists like Charamba and Mutsvangwa should be reined and stopped from spewing inflammatory and reckless sentiments that seek to frame Zambia in the wrong light over something as delicate as the SADC report,” he says.

Mliswa likens Mutsvangwa and Charamba to barking dogs which need to be reined.

“Such issues require stable minded diplomats not ranting propagandists. Kaunda was sympathetic to Zimbabwe more than anyone else and that cannot suddenly be erased and the whole country cast as an enemy to Zimbabwe. The barking dogs should be reined!”

Mutsvangwa and Charamba have been attacking former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba for heading a SADC Observer Mission which produced a damning report on the just ended disputed elections.

The two attacked Mumba despite them fully aware that the report was produced by a team of over 45 members from SADC countries.

Zwnews