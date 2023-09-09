0 0

Vocal Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has invited fugitive Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi, that if he so wishes may seek refugee in, Zambia is your African home.

Kalimbwe has been a thorn in the flesh for the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led government.

CCC spokesperson is reportedly on the run after the police expressed its plan to arrest him.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced a US$1,000 cash reward for the capture of Promise Mkwananzi, the national spokesperson for CCC.

According to ZRP Mkwananzi is wanted for failing to appear in court for a 2020 public violence case.

As stated by National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Mkwananzi is being sought on two counts for contravening Section 22 (2) (e) of the criminal law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and contravening Section 187 (1) (b) as read with Subsection 36 (1) (a)of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Chapter 9:23.

“The suspect (Mkwananzi) defaulted court proceedings and was duly issued with a warrant of arrest under Harare Central CR 2627/07/19 and Harare Magistrate Courts CRB 12115/19.”

However, critics say Mkwananzi is being persecuted citing how come the police are hunting him only now after he was appointed CCC spokesperson.

They say since 2020 Mkwananzi has always been around, but the police never tried to arrest him.

Apparently, CCC president Nelson Chamisa says members of his party are under siege from suspected ZANU PF cadres and state agents.

Zwnews