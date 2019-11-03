Registrar General promises passports for UK born Zimbabwe Warriors

By Nyoni Peter
- 3rd November 2019
Macauley Bonne

The Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) has announced that efforts to get passports for England-born Zim Warriors players named in the provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers were likely to bear fruits.

Below is a message posted by the association:

Coming home

“Players who applied for passports will get their passports in time for them to be eligible to represent the nation in matches against Botswana on 15 November (Home) & Zambia (Away) on 19 November”

– Registrar General – Clemence Masango

These are Macauley Bonne, Adam Chicksen, Jordan Zemura, Cliff Moyo and Tivonge Rushesha all based in the United Kingdom.

The five are in the 32-man provisional squad selected by coach Joseph Antipas for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

