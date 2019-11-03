Registrar General promises passports for UK born Zimbabwe Warriors

The Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) has announced that efforts to get passports for England-born Zim Warriors players named in the provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers were likely to bear fruits.
Below is a message posted by the association:
Coming home
“Players who applied for passports will get their passports in time for them to be eligible to represent the nation in matches against Botswana on 15 November (Home) & Zambia (Away) on 19 November”
– Registrar General – Clemence Masango
These are Macauley Bonne, Adam Chicksen, Jordan Zemura, Cliff Moyo and Tivonge Rushesha all based in the United Kingdom.
The five are in the 32-man provisional squad selected by coach Joseph Antipas for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Facebook Comments