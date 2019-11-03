Mnangagwa congratulates South Africa Springboks for winning World Cup

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated South Africa for winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan yesterday.

The Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup with a 32-12 triumph over England at the International Stadium Yokohama to win the Rugby World Cup for the third time following their conquest in 1995 and 2007.

Wings Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored one try each while flyhalf Handre Pollard booted in two conversions and six penalties to drive South Africa to a well deserved win.

President Mnangagwa took to Twitter soon after the match to congratulate the South Africans for their victory. He said by winning the Rugby World Cup, South Africa had done the region and the continent proud.

“Congratulations @Springboks on a well deserved victory in the #RWCFinal. You have done our region and all of Africa proud! @CyrilRamaphosa,” tweeted President Mnangagwa.

state media