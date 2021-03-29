The sleepy Midlands town of Redcliff is set to come to life as Africa Kusini Business Network is set to open its new JABN Clientele Supermarket next month, setting the tone for the revival of business activity in the then steel producing dormitory town.

Various personalities drawn from both the Government and business sector are expected to witness the historic opening of the new supermarket set for the end of April. According to JABN Clientele General Manager Georgina Nkomo, preparations for the official opening of the new supermarket which is located at the heart of the central business district are now at an advanced stage.

“We are currently working on a few touch-ups and we have also lined up a multiplicity of events on the day, including an exhibition show that will run concurrently with the opening ceremony,” said Nkomo (pictured below).

“Our mother company, Africa Kusini Business Network realised that there was a void in terms of a competitive retail outlet, particularly here in Redcliff and as a remedy to that problem we decided to open our JABN Clientele Branch in the town. Redcliff has been lagging behind in terms of commercial activity and most of our people have traditionally been forced to travel to nearby Kwekwe where there are a host of competitive retail outlets but we hope our coming here brings to an end the predicament that the transacting public from this town has been facing,” she said.

Added Nkomo:

“I think it is also of paramount importance to note that the premises housing JABN Clientele were rendered defunct about a decade ago after an electrical fault led to an inferno which forced the previous occupants to cease operations. So, it has not been an easy road for us as a team and the renovations we made could never have been possible without the mighty hand of God. I can also tell you that we are expecting at least two cabinet ministers to grace the momentous occasion and negotiations with these respected officials are at an advanced stage. We will certainly divulge their identities in due course”.

Since the demise of steel producing giant, Ziscosteel roundabout the year 2008 business activity in Redcliff has been dwindling at an alarming pace and residents who spoke to this publication expressed optimism that the new supermarket will be a breathe of fresh air to the town.

“Tange takutoshaya kuti toita sei mufunge and we are really grateful as the new investor has literally become God’s answer to the problems that have been bedevilling us for a long time. We have been given a new lease of life and we hope this marks an end to our perennial problems as the consuming public,” Farayi Chimuti, a Redcliff resident told Zwnews Business in an interview this week.

JABN Clientele Staff in Pictures:

Zwnews