The Presidential and National Scholarships Department has invited applications for scholarships.

In a statement issued through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, the Department said:

“The Department of Presidential and National Scholarships is calling for suitable applicants to undertake full time Doctoral and Master’s Degree programmes in Mauritius.

“Applicants should be less than 35 years for Master’s, and holder of an undergraduate degree with at least Upper Second Class.

“Applicants should visit the following website for course requirements and information on specific programmes:”

http://uom.ac.mu/index.php/study-at-uom/programme-details/postgraduate/90-study-atuom/438-mgi-postgraduate-programmes-detail-2

http://uom.ac.mu/Images/Files/Research/themes.pdf

http://ministry-education.govmu.org

http://highereducationmauritius.com

