The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is concerned with the number of cases of kidnapping in which learners are being targeted.

Police in Harare are investigating a case of kidnapping in which a grade six pupil (11) was kidnapped while going to school by four unknown suspects who were travelling in a black Toyota Noah on 29/05/23 at around 0630 hours in Glenview.

The victim was later dumped along 13th Avenue, Glenview 3. In another case of kidnapping which occurred near Chengetanai Old People’s Home in Chinhoyi on 30/05/23, a grade 7 learner (12) was abducted by three unknown suspects travelling in a white kombi.

The victim was later dumped in Avlon Park. Meanwhile, a Harare woman (44) was kidnapped by three unknown males travelling in a kombi at Copa Cabana Rank on 25/05/23 after boarding the vehicle intending to go to Dzivarasekwa.

The victim was dumped at Maringire Village, Chivi on 28/05/23 after the suspects had alleged that the victim was too old.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

