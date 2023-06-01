The police in Masvingo have arrested Clever Mavhunga (35) and Modina Mavhunga (28) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/05/23 at Mhari Village Bikita.

The suspects took turns to assault their father, Anisto Mavhunga (81) with wooden sticks, indiscriminately all over the body, after accusing him of practising witchcraft.

After the incident, Modina Mavhunga took her two daughters aged 2 and 5, to the family graveyard where she ordered them to lie on top of a grave before hitting them with stones on their heads until they died on the spot.

Apparently, the police has expressed concern over murder cases in the country.

Members of the public have urged to value the sanctity of human life.

Zwnews