Renowned gospel artist, Sabastian Magacha, recently took to his social media platform to express his sorrow at the loss of someone dear to his heart.

Magacha chose to keep the details of this personal loss private, sharing two poignant photos on his Facebook page with the heartfelt caption:

Remembering you with love. You were not just my friend, but my sister, and you fought a valiant battle.

In response to his post, an outpouring of condolences and messages of support flooded in for the musician.

Back in February of this year, Sabastian Magacha made headlines for paying lobola for his new partner, marking the start of a beautiful new chapter in his life.

He shared images from the lobola photoshoot, where he and his new wife donned matching Nigeria-inspired white outfits that radiated purity and serenity. The photoshoot took place in a tranquil rural setting with contented cows, enhancing the beauty of the pictures.

Social media users adored the lobola pictures and conveyed their congratulations to Sabastian Magacha through comments on Facebook.