Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak has died, his wife Nadine confirmed. He succumbed to stage 4 colon and liver cancer.

His wife, Nadine Streak, confirmed the tragic news on her Facebook page earlier today:

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity, Streaky. Till I hold you again ,” she mourned.

Streak, a cricketing legend, was particularly known for his prowess as a fast bowler

In May, it was reported that Heath Streak was facing a battle with cancer and was undergoing treatment, guided by one of South Africa’s most esteemed oncologists. Just two weeks ago, there was a false report of Streak’s passing, which was later corrected, and an apology was issued by his former teammate Henry Olonga, who had shared the unverified news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Born in Bulawayo, Streak, a cricketing legend, was particularly known for his prowess as a fast bowler. He held the distinction of being Zimbabwe’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, having taken 216 wickets at an average of 28.14. Additionally, he scored 1990 runs at an average of 22.35 in Test matches. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), Streak claimed 239 wickets at an average of 29.82 and scored 2,943 runs at 28.29.

Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005

Heath Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005 before transitioning into coaching the national team.

In 2021 Streak was handed an eight-year ban from all cricketing activities for breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption policy. He was accusd of leaking inside-information about franchise T20 leagues that included the Indian Premier League. Streak did accept the ban but denied involvement in match-fixing.

In 2014, Streak founded the Heath Streak Academy to aid development and growth of cricket in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans remember Heath Streak

🟡Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the legendary cricketer, Heath Streak. He brought much pride to Zimbabweans when he played cricket for the national team raising our beautiful flag high. Always a fighter, may he rest in peace. Sincere condolences to his wife & family.🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/lMwVYYjhT1 — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) September 3, 2023

I am deeply saddened with the passing of Zimbabwean cricket legend, Heath Streak who died today. Heath was more than a cricket player, he fought for good causes including HIV and Aids, a cause that he fundraised for. I got to know more about him after I made the award winning… pic.twitter.com/nN2poktCkc — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) September 3, 2023

@CCCZimbabwe express our heartfelt condolences on the sad passing of one of Zimbabwe's legendary champions Heath Streak. We join the nation in mourning this monumental loss. To us & indeed the rest of the Citizens, he is a HERO; MHSRP! pic.twitter.com/MPdUgXr3Ty — Promise Mkwananzi (@pmkwananzi) September 3, 2023

Howzat?! A great innings! Life has its ups&downs but Heath Streak will always be known as a sporting legend. A phenomenal all round athlete, the fluent Ndebele speaking wizard on the pitch was a People’s Hero. A great loss to his family, Matabeleland&Zim MHDSRIEP 🙏🏼 Go well Buddy pic.twitter.com/C95cqL3Gcr — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) September 3, 2023

A patriotic Zimbo & great Bulawayo Cricketer Heath Streak has passed away, Mthwakazi , koNtuthu ziyathuqa, emagumeni & Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 at large has lost a great son….,,RIP son of the soil #RIPHeathStreak 💔pic.twitter.com/wXIrtgMbj0 — LynneM 💕💝💎 (@LynneStactia) September 3, 2023