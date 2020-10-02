Reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who is allegedly ‘working in connivance’ with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF to effect the recalls of councillors and legislators aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, will face ‘serious’ financial and political problems for his actions, an opposition party official has said.

Mwonzora yesterday successfully managed to effect the recalls of 10 MPs aligned to Chamisa in what the Thokozani Khupe-led party described as a ‘response to the misconduct of members involved in sponsoring violence and anarchy’ at Harvest House- the citadel of oppositional politics in central Harare.

Feuding MDC camps are locked in a bitter tussle for the control of Harvest House (also known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House) after youths aligned to Chamisa seized the party headquarters last Sunday.

Apparently unmoved by the dramatic seizure of Harvest House by the Eric Murayi-led pro-Chamisa officials who were in the MDC-T 2014 structures, Mwonzora’s latest round of recalls was witnessed yesterday.

But, in his reaction to the continued recalls, MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende warned that Mwonzora’s actions were likely going to adversely impact on the political and financial being of the trained lawyer-cum-politician.

“The continued onslaught on our MPs and Councillors which has resulted in 10 MPs being illegally recalled by Douglas Mwonzora acting unilaterally and in connivance with (Mnangagwa and Zanu PF) will have serious financial and political consequences on Mwonzora as a person,” said Hwende in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

In turn, the MDC-T said the MDC Alliance was ‘not a party’ and vowed to continue with the recalls.

“The latest round of recalls is a response to the misconduct, past and present, of members involved in sponsoring violence and anarchy at the party headquarters. The culprit involving Eric Murayi, and others have been caught on the video instigating violence against party leadership. Sponsoring youth to engage in lawlessness constitute (sic) a serious offence in the MDC party. As the future of this nation, our youth must be disciplined and productive,” partly reads the statement from the MDC-T.

“Zimbabweans have suffered a lot of pain and distress at the hands of an intolerant regime and are looking forward to a better alternative which will bring hope and prosperity to the long suffering people of this great nation. As we prepare our Congress (sic) to replace our late iconic leader Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, let us remain strong and focused on this noble agenda,” said the party.

Added the Khupe-led MDC-T:

“We call on our membership to remain calm and peaceful in the face of provocation by the G40 fronting outfit calling itself the Alliance Party. As the new reality dawns that this is not a Party, as many were made to believe, we remain open to those who wish to come back to their party through normal channels. Together, victory is certain”.

