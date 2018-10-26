RBZ warns people buying and selling old Zimbabwean currency

HARARE| The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says it has come to its attention that there are certain persons who are purportedly buying or selling, or trading in, demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes in and outside the country.

In a statement to ZBC News, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said there are also reports and videos circulating on social media concerning such sale or trade.

Dr Mangudya says the RBZ completely dissociates itself from such purported sale and trade of the demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes.

“The bank is not aware of the source of the notes being sold and cannot vouch for the genuineness or otherwise of the said notes. The bank also advises the public that any demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes that the bank may have in stock are not for sale,” said Dr Mangudya.

He said the bank will therefore not be responsible for any consequences arising from the buying or selling of, or trading in, demonetised Zimbabwe dollar notes.

