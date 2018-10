The country’s major supplier of bread, Lobels Bakery has doubled its price for bread with effect from tomorrow, Saturday 27 October 2018.

Lobel’s regional manager Zenzo Malunga announced the effective changes through a circular addressed to their retailers countrywide.

The company said all its bread would be $2 wholesale price and $2.20 at retail price.

Zimbabwe’s third largest supplier of bread Proton Bakery has also introduced price hikes starting on 28th October, see note below