The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has dispelled the story that the Central Bank is locked in a murky fuel deal to the tune of US$17 million.

This follows a story allegedly ran in today’s edition of the Zimbabwe Independent Newspaper with the claim to that effect, but the Central Bank boss says it is not true that his institution is involved in such a deal.

In setting the record straight, the RBZ boss says the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) has an account with the Bank, as the banker to the State, NOIC made a withdrawal from its account and transferred it to its commercial bank account and not to Sakunda as alleged in the story.

RBZ not in a US$17m shady fuel deal- Mangudya

