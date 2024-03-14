RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 32/2024 Results

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue Number 32/2024 Results.
In a public statement, the central bank said it received five applications valued at ZW$11,452,799,963.84.
The bank added that the full amount was allotted.
The results details are as follows:
