Former VP Mphoko’s trial go on after review dismissal

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s trial will continue as the High Court dismisses his application for review.
Mphoko is facing abuse of office allegations after he reportedly ordered the release of two individuals accused of fraud and abuse.
The State asserts a prima facie case, marking a significant legal development in the ongoing case.
In 2016, Mphoko allegedly stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded the release of Zimbabwe National Road Administration bosses Moses Juma and Davison Norupiri who had been detained by the police for corruption.
