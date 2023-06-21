The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya has hinted on life after leaving office.

His 10-year term is due to end in April next year, and Mangudya has hinted on what he will be committed with.

Mangudya plans to fill an advisory role thereafter however he could not specify what that could involve.

“I will sit down and think of how to maximise the use of my energies and do new things for the welfare of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Be that as it may, Mangudya says he will not print money to fund elections.

“We want to prove that we won’t print money to finance the elections,” he says.

He made these sentiments in an interview on the sidelines of an African Export-Import Bank meeting in Accra, Ghana, adding that he has noted what is driving inflation in Zimbabwe and working to address it.

“In our case we have identified that the inflation is about the supply side and demand side.

“We need the supply of foreign currency in the economy to increase to stop a deterioration in the exchange rate and contain inflation,” he said.

