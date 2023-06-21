Former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere landed in Harare yesterday ahead of today’s nomination of candidates for the 23 August general elections in Zimbabwe.

He arrived aboard an Airlink flight Number 4Z104 from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo Airport to Harare’s Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport.

Kasukuwere will seek nomination for the presidential poll.

Apparently, the main candidates in the election will be President Emmerson Mnangagwa, main opposition (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa as well as Kasukuwere.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa only scrolled through by a very thin margin in the 2018 presidential election, amid rigging claims.

Chamisa went on to challenge the outcome in court and lost the case for lack of evidence.

