SERIAL fraudster Ishmael Duwa Austin, who is a stunning lookalike of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, is facing ten counts of car theft.

In his latest brush with the law, Austin allegedly connived with Since Asima, a police officer stationed at CID Headquarters, Innocent Chikakayi, Precious Vafana and Brian Tomudaishe Kaseke, to commit the crime.

The first complainant is Wishteck Motors Car Rental, represented by Saunders Chiza, the hiring officer.

The court heard that the gang connived with Batsirai Mhungu, who has already appeared in court, and plotted to steal from the car rental company.

They hired a white Nissan X-trail and one of them supplied fake credentials, posing as Kenneth Change.

He signed a hiring contract using the fake credentials.

They were supposed to return the car on March 3 this year but did not do so.

The gang then created a fake registration book and sold the car to Cosmo Chirombo for US$8000.

The company discovered the offence and filed a report with the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the gang.

The gang led to the recovery of the vehicle.

Austin and his gang stole nine other vehicles using the same modus operandi.

They are back in court today for bail considerations.

