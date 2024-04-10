A Hwange magistrate has sentenced a 16-year-old rapist to 15 years in prison after he found him guilty of rape.

The boy pleaded guilty to two counts of raping two women in Jotsholo, Matabeleland North province.

Meanwhile, in other news, a 60-year-old man from Warren Park suburb in Harare is in soup after he was arrested on allegations of tampering with cellular telecommunication apparatus.

Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga remanded Andrew Ndoro, who was being represented by Tinashe Toriro, in custody to April 15 for bail ruling.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira told the court that on April 7 this year, Ndoro wilfully destroyed telecommunication coated copper cable belonging to NetOne (Private) Limited by cutting one span of 20-metre cable.

Ndoro was apprehended in the process of stealing the coated copper cable by a security guard who is responsible for securing the property.

The case was reported at Matapi Police Station in Mbare.

The copper cable was weighed at Zimpost Graniteside and it was 18,1 kilogrammes.

The copper cables valued at US$2 500 were recovered.

Zwnews