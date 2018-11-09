Rapist father says Pen!s ‘Extremely Big’ .. Female judge asked to examine monster organ

A 49-year-old Bikita man has appeared in court charged with rap_ing his 12-year-old step daughter.

He however, stunned the court when he denied the charge saying his manh_ood was too big to penetrate the minor.

Biggie Dube left the court in stitches when he pleaded with a female magistrate Dambudzo Malunga to come and look at his pen_is.

He insisted that the abnormal size of his pen_is was key evidence that could exonerate him from the rape charges.

Dube told the court that he has an abnormally big organ that it would be entirely impossible to rape the minor.

Unimpressed, magistrate Malunga refused the invite the inspect and remanded him in custody to 12 November for continuation of trial.

According to prosecutor Edwin Mbavarira, the attack occurred sometime in April this year at the family’s Gonyora village homestead in Bikita.

Dube reportedly asked his step daughter to accompany him to a nearby mountain to look for fencing poles.

Court heard that upon arrival he ordered his step daughter to remove her skirt and underpants and applied Vaseline to the minor’s privates before raping her once.

The abuse continued for a while until May when the girl opened up to her mother.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Dube’s arrest.

Court heard that the girl was taken to hospital where she was examined. The medical report will be produced in court as evidence.

newzimbabwe