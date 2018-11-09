PICTURES of Nyarie Mukucha…”SmallHouse” who stole andy Muridzo’s heart

Here are some pictures of Miss Nyarie Mukucha, the woman who stole Andy Muridzo’s heart.

Muridzo’s new bird was once linked to singer Peter Moyo. She has since deactivated her Facebook account.

Sources say Muridzo has dumped the mother of his children and moved on with the new girlfriend.

Yesterday Andy was busted at Mukucha’s lodgings by his ‘former wife’ Chido Manyange aka Mai Keketso. The confrontation resulted in a violent altercation in which Mai Keketso smashed Muridzo’s car and pulled the dreadlocks off his head.

More trouble came when Mai Keketso’s ‘brother’ bashed Andy in broad daylight with the crowd watching.

Muridzo’s friends could not assist as his wife brought bouncers and reinforcements to take care of anyone who would oppose the beatings.