RANGA GOVA, the businessman who spent more than a month in the custody of kidnappers, is now back home in Zimbabwe.

He was kidnapped on November 3, as he drove home in Centurion, Pretoria, where he is based before he reunited with his family over the weekend.

South African Police revealed he immediately flew back home on Saturday.

Olifantsfontein police station investigating officer Captain Seckle confirmed to the Pretoria Rekord that Gova was now back in Zimbabwe.

Captain Seckle could not, however, disclose where Gova was found.

There are reports the incident could have been linked to his fuel business.

Ranga’s wife, Mamelo Mareko, said he was returning home from a golf course, where he had coffee, when he was kidnapped.

Police found the grey Mercedes-Benz, which Gova had been driving, two days after his disappearance.

The couple have been together for almost six years and have a two-year-old daughter.

The story changed at the weekend when it was revealed that Gova had been found.

“Gova was found but he’s not in the country at the moment, he went back to Zimbabwe,” said Captain Seckle.

The 35-year-old businessman was kidnapped while driving his wife’s car after being stopped at traffic lights minutes from his residential estate in Midstream, Centurion.

On Monday evening, the family sent out a statement confirming his safe return.

“We are extremely happy to let everyone know that Ranga Gova is back home.

“We, as his family, would like to thank all the media outlets who helped spread the news, everyone who kept him in their prayers, and the effort of the SAPS.

“We are truly grateful and appreciate the support,” the family told IOL.

They have since asked for privacy.

“At this moment, we would like to request some privacy as we try to deal with everything that has happened,” the family said.

