South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight make changes to the governing African National Congress (ANC) decision-making body, National Executive, in a new power consolidation bid.

Ramaphosa will make changes to the national executive at 20:30pm, following recent chaos in SA.

The ANC has been reeling from factionalism and infighting since Ramaphosa took over in 2017.

Before that, there was factionalism and power struggles following a major fallout between incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma and his predecessor Thabo.

Meanwhile, there is trouble in the ANC it recently suspended its secretary-general Ace Magashule, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s main rival.

Magashule filed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the ANC to reinstate him to his post, but the High Court in Johannesburg recently dismissed his application, saying the party was entitled to regulate itself and its members and officials.

Magashule is facing graft trial set to begin on 11 August.

Zwnews/ Newshawks