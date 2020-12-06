The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) chairperson who is also South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa says the continent needs to address the root causes of conflicts in societies through a multifaceted approach.

He says conflict resolution approaches must see to it that there is improved governance, entrenched democratic norms, respect for human rights and the political will to capacitate in institutions.

President Ramaphosa who is currently addressing the AU- 13th and 14th virtual Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, says the continent needs to implement the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa.

“We need to address the root causes of conflict in our societies through a multifaceted approach that will require improved governance, entrenched democratic norms, respect for human rights and the political will to capacitate our institutions.

“We need to reaffirm our commitment to the full and successful implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa,” says Ramaphosa.

The 13th and 14th Extraordinary Sessions of the Assembly of the Heads of State meeting is, running for two days and started yesterday December 5th, ending today the 6th of December 2020.

The Extraordinary Sessions also discussed the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area -AfCFTA- and the mechanism developed to implement the Silencing of Guns in Africa.

