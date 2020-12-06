One of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close allies and former Mbizo MP Vongaishe Mupereri has accused Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube of decampaigning against his camp prior to the Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) elections which started late on Saturday.

Speaking to Zwnews at the party’s district headquarters in Kwekwe on Saturday, Mupereri said Engineer Ncube has been engaging in a smear campaign to discredit some members of the ruling party within the district.

The former Mbizo legislator has been eyeing the chairmanship post in the just concluded Kwekwe DCC elections.

“It was difficult for us to campaign especially in areas like Zhombe,” said Mupereri, a perceived Mnangagwa ally who is also related to Local Government minister July Moyo.

“What actually happened is that our provincial chairperson (Engineer Ncube) has been moving around threatening leaders at grassroots level with expulsion from the party in the event that they do not ballot in favour of a camp aligned to Thandika (his rival),” Mupereri said.

But Engineer Ncube told this publication that Mupereri’s allegations were unfounded, adding that the former parliamentarian must desist from blaming other people for his own shortcomings.

“It is saddening that he (Mupereri) failed to campaign and now wants to blame other people for his problems. All those allegations (of intimidation) are not true,” MacKenzie said.

Mupereri was at the center of controversy after he reportedly led a team of Zanu PF youths to grab Gaika Mine in 2018.

The Kwekwe DCC elections witnessed a late start yesterday and this publication could not immediately establish cause of the delay.

