The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Awards took place in Harare last Friday.

Qadr Amini, the captain of Ngezi Platinum Stars, earned the title of Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year 2023, with Donald Mudadi from Dynamos and Perfect Chikwende from Bulawayo Chiefs securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Amini hogged the limelight when he was joined on stage by his two wives.

The complete list of winners for the 2023 CLPSL Awards is as follows:

Most Disciplined Team: Ngezi Platinum Stars

Referee of the Year: Brighton Chimene First Runner-Up: Francis Chirwa Second Runner-Up: Zondiwa Ngosana

Most Promising Player: Elton Chikona (Dynamos)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Fans’ Choice Player of the Year: Tinotenda Benza (Herentals College)

Coach of the Year: Takesure Chiragwi (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Soccer Star of the Year: Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum) First Runner-Up: Donald Mudadi (Dynamos) Second Runner-Up: Obriel Chirinda



Here is the Best XI of the 2023 season: