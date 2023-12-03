In Zimbabwe, a road accident unfolds every 15 minutes, with the majority attributed to factors such as reckless driving, lax traffic law enforcement, and the use of defective vehicles, among others.

Over the period from 2015 to 2022, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) reports a staggering toll, with 14,600 lives lost and 74,000 individuals sustaining injuries in road accidents.

In the initial nine months of the current year alone, the nation witnessed more than 38,400 accidents, resulting in over 1,500 fatalities and 7,200 injuries. Mr. Munesu Munodawafa, the managing director of TSCZ, expressed concern, highlighting that these incidents often peak during public holidays.

“Disturbingly, as of September 30 this year, we had recorded 38,482 road accidents, with a total of 1,545 deaths and 7,294 injuries on our roads,” Munodawafa stated. “These numbers are worrisome, equating to a road accident every 15 minutes in Zimbabwe, with approximately five people losing their lives and 38 sustaining injuries daily.”

Public holidays, marked by increased travel as people visit families and attend gatherings, exacerbate the situation. Studies indicate that the festive atmosphere often leads to risky behaviors like speeding, dangerous overtaking, and driving under the influence.

The road accident data over the years reveals a grim pattern. For instance, 2018 saw 58,739 accidents, resulting in 1,918 fatalities and 12,487 injuries. Urgent measures are now advocated, including transforming the Traffic Safety Council into an agency with the power to enforce arrests, akin to the Environmental Management Agency. Moreover, implementing speed limits on buses is proposed, as they often reach speeds as high as 140 kilometers per hour while transporting over 60 passengers.

Mr. Munodawafa stressed the need for collaboration with law enforcement, the media, and various stakeholders to raise awareness. Additionally, he emphasized the urgency of operationalizing the Road Accident Fund by the government.

state media