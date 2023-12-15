In a dramatic episode, South African musician Vusi Nova reportedly took matters into his own hands and ejected ANC Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza and his ex-wife Nhlanhla Mafu from Zahara’s Roodepoort house. The incident occurred when TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu visited to pay their respects, sparking tensions over their absence during Zahara’s illness. TK Nciza’s proposal for the ANC to handle funeral arrangements led to outrage among Zahara’s family, who accused them of neglect. Vusi Nova, a close friend of Zahara, expressed his displeasure and chased them out of the house, questioning their sudden involvement. The controversy continues as Zahara’s family seeks to ensure a dignified send-off.