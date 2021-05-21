As soccer lovers, teams gear up for the resumption of competitive football in Zimbabwe set for this weekend sports writers have appealed to the Premier Soccer League to review its position they should undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests within 48 hours before the games.

Meanwhile, the Chibuku Super Cup matches are kicking of this Saturday, and according to PSL journalists will only be allowed into the stadiums after producing proof that they would have undergone the testing within the prescribed time frame.

Apparently, the Sports Journalists Association Southern Region (SpojaSR) has appealed to PSL to revise its position, saying some media houses might not have the capacity to pay for costs involved every week, as a Covid-19 test is between US$40 and US$60 per person.

Freelance journalists will also be prejudiced and SpojaSR believes vaccination certificates should be adequate.

“We have a challenge as testing regularly for journalists would be a tough and expensive task. It is, however, our plea as journalists that we use vaccination certificates than testing certificates. Testing certificates are valid for 48 hours and we suggest that we use other possible practical means to protect all stakeholders from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been covering various training sessions, having interviews and pressers with the same coaches and players. It is, however, our humble plea as sports journalists that we use vaccination cards rather than testing certificates to gain entry into the stadia,” wrote SpojaSR secretary-general Nash Mkokwayarira in a letter to the PSL.

Keeping physical distancing, sanitising and wearing of mask, wrote Mkokwayarira, would be adhered to.

“We are kindly asking your esteemed office to consider our plea where we will produce vaccination proof, get screened by thermometer at entry, put on masks and maintain physical distancing. Alternatively, PSL can also help by providing free rapid testing at the stadia for journalists since results can be accessed after 10 minutes,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Zifa will meet the referees’ Covid-19 testing costs, the association’s communication and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela told Chronicle Sport.

PSL teams have pointed that they are gearing up for the return of competitive football action, with the Chibuku Super Cup Tournament kicking off this Saturday, 22 May 2021.

Teams have revealed that they are ready for the games and that they have put everything in place in line with the required health protocols.

The government through the Sports and Recreation Commission gave the green light for the resumption but maintained that sports associations and club should adhere to health protocols

-Zwnews/ Chronicle