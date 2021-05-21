Midlands Minister of Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima has dismissed reports that Kwekwe has been placed under lockdown, but Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has just released a press statement confirming the lockdown.

Mavima had dismissed reports despite concerns over the more contagious Indian Covid-19 variant that has killed 1 person in the city and infected 11 others.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson, George Charamba had earlier on tweeted telling Kwekwe residents that the move to put Kwekwe on lockdown is meant to protect them.

Apparently, the Ministry of Health and Child Care says following localized cases of Covid 19 that occurred in Kwekwe would like to advise the nation that;

1. The Genomic sequencing done on the viral strain in Kwekwe, detected the presence of B.1.617.2 strain. This is a sub-species of the strain that was first identified in India.

2. The last case was on 14 May 2021.

3. The Ministry immediately put up measures to control the spread of the disease in Kwekwe. These included:-

a) Case investigation and contact tracing

b) Health education

c) Disinfection of supermarkets, OK Mart, Amaveni Dumpsite, Pump Station, Kadenhe Home, Old Gokwe Road, Amaveni, Junk Yard pavement, National Test Seed pavements

d) Quarantine of positive cases and close contacts

e) Risk communication and community engagement

f) Community awareness and campaigns were intensified

g) Screening of school children that were contacts

Further measures being taken are:

i) Health Education continued.

ii) LOCAL LOCKDOWN OF KWEKWE DISTRICT FOR 2 WEEKS EFFECTIVE 21 MAY 2021. This entails

– Curfew running from 7pm to 6 am.

– No visitors to all boarding schools and all day schools to observe strict Covid 19 school protocols.

– Opening of business hours run from 8 am to 5 pm.

– All bars, drinking places beerhalls and bottle stores to be closed.

– All gatherings (weddings, church services and all other public and private groupings) are banned.

– All FUNERALS must be supervised by health personnel and should not gather more than 30 people.

– Travellers through Kwekwe are strongly being advised to spend as little time as possible in Kwekwe during the next two weeks.

Hon. Gen. (Retd) Dr. C. G. D. N Chiwenga “GCZM”

Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Minister of Health and Child Care