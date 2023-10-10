The Premier Soccer League has postponed Match Day 27 fixtures scheduled for this weekend to pave way for Zimbabwe’s international friendly against Botswana.

The team will be composed of local and foreign-based players as Zimbabwe prepares for World Cup qualifiers which get underway next month.

The Zimbabwe senior men’s football team, the Warriors are set to play Botswana in an international friendly set for the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement, PSL Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Ndebele said the postponed games will now be played on the 18th and 19th of October.

