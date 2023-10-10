The newly elected Goromonzi Rural District Council Chairman Dr. Aaron Golden Shamu has been elected Provincial Chairman of all Rural District Councils in Mashonaland East.

ZANU PF Patriots confirmed the development, adding that Mashonaland East has the largest number of Rural District Councils in the country.

Zimbabwe has a population of around 16 million people.

Out of this population, 60% to 75% live in rural areas.

The 60 Rural District Councils (RDCs) are responsible for the welfare and the general socio-economic development of these people.

By being elected as Provincial Chairman, Dr Shamu will automatically sit on the national board of RDCs.

Dr Shamu was recently elected as Chairperson of Goromonzi Rural District Council.

Goromonzi rural district council is one of the ten local authorities in Mashonaland East province.

It was established in 1992 following the amalgamation of Bromley-Ruwa rural; Arcturus rural and Goromonzi-Kubatana district councils.

Zwnews