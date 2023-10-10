Disqualified presidential candidate and LEAD president Linda Masarira has saluted Sengezo Tshabangu after he recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members of parliament saying he is her hero.

Masarira says Tshabangu is a real man as he has challenged what she calls dictatorship.

“Why Tshabangu is a hero….he has challenged;• dictatorship

• intraparty nepotism

• unconstitutionalism

• legitimacy and lack of intraparty democracy

“This man has got balls of steel. Hate him or like him. He has the courage to do the right thing.”

However, CCC says Tshabangu is not their member and neither is he the party Secretary General as he claims.

Yesterday, party president Nelson Chamisa wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda nullifying the so-called recalls. But Mudenda ignored Chamisa’s letter and went on to declare vacant seats owing to the recalls.

Meanwhile, the country’s main opposition CCC has postponed a press conference which was meant to give response and party position following the recalls.

“Dear members of the Media. We apologize for the sudden postponement of the press conference scheduled for today at 1130hrs. Due to some circumstances, we are unable to proceed as planned.

“We understand the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and assure you that we are working to reschedule promptly.

“We appreciate your understanding and will provide you with the updated details as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support,” the party said.

