Categories: Zim Latest

PSL action kicks off with battle for Zimbabwe…FULL FIXTURES…

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off with a blockbuster fixture pitting the country’s two biggest clubs Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields.

The battle the country’s two cities, ‘code named Battle for Zimbabwe’ has always been a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, champions Ngezi Platinum begin title defence with a date with newcomers Arenel Movers.

Fixtures just released.

Share
15th February 2024

Recent Posts

Man (37) kills two minors (5&8) with axe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Moses Hungwe (37) in connection… Read More

15th February 2024

HAMREF condemns forced evictions in rural areas

The Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum (HAMREF), a platform for ten (10) Residents Associations in the… Read More

15th February 2024

Job Sikhala gets wholly suspended 9-month prison term

Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala has been fined US$500 and also given… Read More

15th February 2024

World renowned accountancy firm Deloitte exits Zimbabwe

(Image: Scotty) Deloitte, one of the world’s big four accountancy firms, is leaving its Zimbabwe… Read More

15th February 2024

Civil servants push for urgent meeting with gvt over salaries

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) has pleaded with Public Service minister… Read More

15th February 2024

Musician Diana Samkange thanks Auxilla Mnangagwa after being given class C Benz by Chivayo

Prominent musician Diana Samukange says if it wasn’t for First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangwagwa (Amai)… Read More

15th February 2024