PSL action kicks off with battle for Zimbabwe…FULL FIXTURES…

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season kicks off with a blockbuster fixture pitting the country’s two biggest clubs Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields.
The battle the country’s two cities, ‘code named Battle for Zimbabwe’ has always been a thrilling encounter.
Meanwhile, champions Ngezi Platinum begin title defence with a date with newcomers Arenel Movers.
Fixtures just released.
