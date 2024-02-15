Man (37) kills two minors (5&8) with axe

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Moses Hungwe (37) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a homestead in Chidhume Village, Headman Kuvhirimara, Chivi on 13/02/24 in which two male juveniles aged five and eight years died.

The suspect allegedly struck the two victims with an axe on the heads. The victims succumbed to injuries sustained.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 56 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 13/02/24 at around 0630 hours in which one person was killed when a Volvo truck veered off the road.

Subsequently, the truck’s left front tyre burst resulting in the vehicle landing on its left side. Police recovered 437 bales of second hand goods and sacks containing mineral ore samples at the scene.

The driver Brendon Chikwenengwere escaped from the scene.

Police say investigations are in progress and is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Zwnews