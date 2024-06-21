Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate and former ZANU PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa should set up a commission of inquiry into the allegations against controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo, in which he is being implicated.

“A commission of enquiry should be set up to investigate these allegations.

“If the President is quiet, it only confirms that he is involved.

“You called us thieves! Now you are stealing GOATS and you pretend nothing has happened. Kutidyairira Kwacho So,” he says.

Kasukuwere adds that the future is being stolen everyday.