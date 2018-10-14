Prophet says “bleaching Chiwenga might die”…Govt: VP had a bullet in his lung

Alph Lukau a prophet at Allelujah Ministries International in Krameville, Sandton, South Africa told a relative of VP Constantino who attended his service on Sunday that the VP was critical and he could die if they do not pray enough.

Addressing a woman in the congregation who claimed she was a niece of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga the prophet issued a frightening message warning that Chiwenga might die soon if his people do not pray for him.

“I see his body is swollen. If you don’t pray you may lose him.

“There will be bad news if you don’t pray. You may lose the Vice President of Zimbabwe. I can see he is bleaching, he is losing his colour. Right now he is critical,” said prophet Lukau in video circulating online.

He hinted on the cause of illness:

“Doctors do not know what is happening with him because this is witchcraft.

“I am saying this with sensitivity, this is witchcraft , your uncle stepped on the tail of a lion,” he added.

But the Zimbabwe government has issued a contradicting statement alleging that VP Chiwenga is not in a very bad shape.

Below is a statement issued by government about the health situation of Chiwenga and his wife:

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is recovering well at a South African hospital where he is receiving thorough medical attention on the effects of the Bulawayo bombing incident in June, Government said yesterday.

The bombing incident affected VP Chiwenga and his wife Mary, alongside Vice President Kembo Mohadi and several Government officials and security personnel.

Since the incident happened at the height of the July 30 harmonised elections campaign, VP Chiwenga could not receive thorough medical attention as he soldiered on to complete the campaign process.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said that VP Chiwenga was in good health and expected back in the country sometime this week.

He said President Mnangagwa had been communicating with VP Chiwenga and his wife on a daily basis from the time he flew out of the country last week.

Remarks by Mr Charamba come in the wake of speculative reports on social media that VP Chiwenga’s health had deteriorated and that he was in bad shape.

“Alongside VP Mohadi, Mai (Oppah) Muchinguri-Kashiri, General Engelbert Rugeje, Cde Mabel Chinomona and scores of other security personnel, General Chiwenga and his family were affected by the White City bombing incident,” he said.

“It happened in the middle of elections so it was not possible for him to go for a thorough medical examination. After the elections, we had pressure of forming a new Government and again he couldn’t go out for that examination.

“His wife, as you may be aware, went for medical treatment alongside other officials. A decision was then taken that now that elections are behind us, and also that the new Government has been constituted, the General should now go for a thorough medical examination.

“So he flew out last Tuesday alongside his wife who was also due for a review in South Africa where they then went for medical checks. And in the case of the wife, it was a review. Apart from the White City Stadium injury, the General was injured towards ceasefire in the Chiduku area in Hwedza and for a long time he had a bullet lodged in his lung.