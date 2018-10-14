Zimbabwe Warriors return for home match with DRC

HARARE: The Zimbabwe national soccer team, the Warriors this afternoon returned home satisfied with a famous 2-1 away victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 2019 AFCON qualifier match in Kinshasa yesterday.

It was a rousing welcome for the Warriors, with coach, Sunday Chidzambwa elated with a result which thrust Zimbabwe 3 points clear of Group G with 7 points.

One of the goal scorers, Ronald Pfumbidzai was excited by the work ethics exhibited by the Warriors in the most difficult of circumstances.

With the reverse fixture against the DRC set for Tuesday evening Zimbabwe, Chidzambwa is expecting another tough encounter.

Zimbabwe’s 2-1 victory over the DRC came courtesy of goals by Pfumbidzai in the 21st minute and captain Knowledge Musona in the 69th minute.

Yannick Bolassie scored a consolation for the DRC in injury time but the damage had already been done.

Heading into Tuesday’s match, the absence of Musona who was red carded in the 74th minute will be a big blow.

zbc