Despite the coronavirus pandemic having thus far claimed over 6 650 lives in South Africa with positive cases identified pegged at 434 200 as of yesterday, prominent cleric, Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng claims that not even a single congregant from his Incredible Happenings church has ever succumbed to the Covid19 scourge.

Mboro made the claims during a drive-in, park and pray Sunday service held at his chapel in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

The service by the miracle-worker was meant to pray for Christians in the wake of the Covid19 pandemic bedevilling Planet Earth.

“I have no member of my church that I have buried due to corona. We need to partner and pray together against the virus. We cannot let corona kill us. We must take necessary precautions while using our faith,” Prophet Mboro said.

The cleric prayed for ordinary members of the public including members of his church while they remained seated in their cars.

Daily Sun reported that the church’s parking lot had cars lining up, as worshipers worshiped while wearing their masks and windows half opened.

Social distancing was also strictly observed inside the church building where there fewer congregants, with their chairs at least 1.5 meters apart.

Mboro holding a speaker moved from one spot to another praying against the spread of the virus that has claimed millions of lives globally as part of his campaign to pray for the virus to come to an end.

“In time like this when we have corona we are grateful to be able to go back to God. I believe in giving to the kingdom of God so he can to heal us spiritually and emotionally,” a congregant said.

agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews