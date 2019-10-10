Prophet Madzibaba nabbed after scamming church followers US$2 million

HARARE: AN apostolic sect church leader, Prophet Madzibaba Silas Chimuka, was arrested for allegedly swindling his congregants over US$2 million in shoddy investment deals.
Chimuka (41) is alleged to have duped over 500 people of money amounting to US$2 004 844.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of a suspect who misrepresented to an apostolic church gathering in April 2018 that he was in the financial investment business with the ability to give 500 to 700 percent return on capital invested,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
“In November 2018, one of the complainants handed over US$9000 to the suspect as her investment capital.
“She was issued with a receipt and was promised a return of US$45 000 payable in February 2019.
“The other complainant gave the suspect his capital investment of US$14 000 in December 2018 and was to get US$72 000 in April 2019.
“Upon the maturity of their respective investments, the two complainants tried to engage the suspect over their payouts which were now due.
“The complainants made reports to the police and on 4th October 2019, 25 more complainants filed reports,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.
