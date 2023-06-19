Controversial prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and United Family International Church (UFIC) founder has left many shell-shocked after saying he is more gifted than God.
Makandiwa has since stirred a heated debate on social media after sharing what people viewed as “blasphemous”.
He posted a teaching sermon on his social media handle for his congregants.
In a video trending on social media, the UFIC leader said something controversial that has raised the ire of social media users.
Prophet Makandiwa said:
“I am more gifted than God. Yes. And God knows that,” he said.
Zwnews