Prophet Alph Lukau throws resurrected dead Zim man under the bus

SOUTH AFRICA: After feeling the heat amid claims that he resurrected a Zimbabwean man from the dead, Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International has published a statement on Facebook denying he resurrected anyone, instead blaming the man’s family for misinformation.

Lukau who broke the “miracle news” via his facebook page has since deleted the message and changed his story.

Below is statement issued by Prophet Alph Lukau’s church:

“At no stage did Pastor Alph claim that he had resurrected the person shown in the video, who was identified by his family as Elliot. From the video footage it is clearly stated that when the mortuary vehicle arrived at the Church premises there was already movement in the coffin.

“Prior to even praying for Elliot, Pastor Alph states that Elliot is in fact breathing. The facts surrounding Elliot’s death were presented to Pastor Alph by Elliot’s family (as seen in the video footage) and these were then reported as such,” the shock statement read on Facebook.

“During the service Pastor Alph clearly states that the extent of the miracle needs to be verified and that such verification should include interviewing Elliot’s doctor and everyone in the mortuary”

This follows after the ‘resurrected’ man was identified by Eyewitness News as Brighton Moyo (29) who works at timber a company in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe government through it’s South Africa embassy has reported that no dead body repatriation is done over weekend putting holes into the “Lukau resurrection” story.

