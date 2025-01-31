Socialite Jack Ngarande has publicly defended Prophet Walter Magaya, founder of PHD Ministries, following reports of his alleged controversy with the University of South Africa (UNISA), which dismissed him as not being a legitimate graduate or certificate holder.

In an open letter, Ngarande expressed unwavering support for Prophet Magaya, emphasizing his significant contributions to the nation and its people.

She also highlighted Magaya’s efforts in empowering the entertainment industry, investing in sports infrastructure, and funding medical treatment for those in need.