At the Extraordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) held on 31st January 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chairperson of SADC, highlighted the urgent need for a lasting resolution to the escalating conflict in Eastern DRC.

He welcomed regional leaders, including new Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo, and expressed solidarity with affected nations.

Key Messages from the Address:

1⃣Condolences & Tribute to Fallen Soldiers:

President Mnangagwa mourned the loss of peacekeepers from SAMIDRC and MONUSCO in recent attacks in Goma.

Expressed sympathies to the families of all victims, including civilians. Led a moment of silence in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for peace.

2⃣Urgent Need for Collective Action:

Acknowledged limited progress in restoring peace since the last November 2024 Extraordinary Session.

Emphasized the importance of unwavering support for SAMIDRC troops and their mission.

Commended contributions of SADC Member States, the SADC Secretariat, and Troop Contributing Countries.

3⃣Humanitarian Crisis & Support for Displaced Populations

Highlighted the dire humanitarian situation with millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Called for increased international support beyond current efforts to assist affected communities.

4⃣Condemnation of Aggressors & Call for Dialogue

Strongly condemned attacks by aggressor forces.

Reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to regional security under the SADC Mutual Defence Pact.

Urged intensified peacebuilding efforts and diplomatic engagement to end hostilities.

5⃣Call for a Concrete Peace Roadmap

Encouraged frank and fact-based discussions to create an actionable roadmap for peace.

Stressed the need for political will and regional unity to accelerate peace efforts in Eastern DRC.

Conclusion

President Mnangagwa officially declared the Extraordinary Summit open, urging leaders to work towards a lasting solution for peace and stability in the Eastern DRC.