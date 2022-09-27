Prominent South African Broadcasting Corporation Zulu radio station Ukhozi FM award-winning presenter, author and poet Bongani Mavuso – who significantly featured Zimbabwe in his programme over the years died today after a short illness.

Mavuso, set to celebrate his 46th birthday on Thursday, died at a hospital in Umhlanga, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, although he had recovered from a recent illness.

The influential presenter who hosted a popular Saturday and Sunday show, Ezangempelasonto, on which local Zimbabweans, including The NewsHawks journalists, featured as and when the need arose. -Newshawks