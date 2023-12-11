Multi-award winning musician Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) passed away by her fiancée Mpho Xaba’s side at a private Johannesburg Hospital.

The Loliwe hitmaker was admnitted in hospital with liver complications two weeks ago.

A source close to the muso told Sunday World that the singer passed away just before 9pm on Monday night.

“The family will release a statement soon. She was with Mpho when she passed away,” the source added.

Mkutukana’s spokesperson and cousin Oyama Dyosiba said he was struggling to locate Xaba on Monday night.

“I am getting calls from everywhere. I am in Cape Town and I am doing my best to get hold of Mpho, I can’t get hold of him,” he added.

A week ago, the family confirmed that Mkutukana was hospitalised for a week.

They thanked those supporting them and expressed compassion for the musician.

This after reports the singer was rushed to hospital due to “liver complications”.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality within our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her official social media platforms or by herself,”

The singers family from East London also arrived in Joburg to be by the singer’s fiancé, Xaba’s, side.

Zahara was admitted to a medical ward, but her condition became worse and she was transferred to the ICU section of the private hospital in Johannesburg.

“Last week, the singer’s situation deteriorated and she was reportedly unresponsive.”

Sunday World