The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has awarded scholarships to six academically-gifted students from humble families to train as pilots with e Central Air Transport Services (CATS) at Charles Prince Airport.

Today she paid the trainees a visit, imploring them to remain focused and not to get carried away.

The beneficiaries, who underwent rigorous selection were drawn from the country’s provinces as part of the First Lady’s mission to provide equal opportunities for all.

She said she said was happy that girls also came through and are fairing well proving that, they too can do it.

Zwnews