The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has lost one of its top, young, promising female officials, Assistant Commissioner Zandile Sibanda.

Ass Comm Zandile Sibanda died in the capital on New Year’s Eve after a short illness.

She was 47.

Sibanda joined the Prison Service in 2001.

Her first posting was at the organisation’s Headquarters, the then newly introduced security department.

In 2004 she was assigned to work in the office of the late and then Prisons Boss, Rtd Major General Paradzai Zimondi.

She was promoted and re-assigned in 2020 and appointed the Deputy Director for Rehabilitation and Reintegration in the same office.

The service in 2021 elevated her to Director of Rehabilitation and Reintegration, a position she held until her death.

The late Ass Comm Sibanda was buried Wednesday in Ntabazinduna, a few kilometers East of Bulawayo.

agencies