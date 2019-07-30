Mnangagwa replaces Zim minister arrested for fraud charges

HARARE: Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu as Acting Minister of Tourism while caged minister Prisca Mupfumira battles her corruption allegations in court.

Minister Mupfumira is facing a slew of criminal abuse of public office charges involving $95 million.

Last Saturday, the State invoked Section 32 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, which allows it to seek the further detention of a suspect up to 21 days to conduct further investigations.

This has seen President Mnangagwa moving in to appoint Minister Ndlovu as Acting Minister to allow the ministry to operate unhindered.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said:

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet has announced that His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa has appointed Minister N. Ndlovu as the Acting Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry pending finalisation of court processes involving the substantive minister Honourable Mupfumira.”

Minister Mupfumira was arrested last Thursday by the reconfigured Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of corruption involving $95 million of National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds.

Minister Mupfumira was arrested on return from the United Kingdom where she had travelled, together with senior Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) officials, to market the country as a safe tourist destination.

